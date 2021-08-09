8/9/21: Heat & Humidity continues Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Heat and Humidity are back to the Capital Region and this time they appear to have some staying power for more than just a few days. High pressure continues to pump in the heat and humidity, but we will be watching for another reinforcing shot of that heat on Wednesday.

A weak storm system to the west will be slowly moving through the Great Lakes tonight and into Tuesday afternoon. It will be forcing a warm front to the north, along this boundary showers and thunderstorms will likely be developing by the afternoon near Buffalo.

Most of the daytime hours Tuesday look to feature dry time with a hazy look to the sky with all the humidity.

The storms from the west will slowly work their way eastward during the day. The way it looks right now those storms would hold together but not make it here until Tuesday night, best chance would be after midnight into early Wednesday morning.

Behind this weak system, more heat and humidity comes our way. Temperatures will be surging towards the low 90s with dewpoints nearing the low 70s by Wednesday, this will provide heat index temperatures, what it feels like to your skin, more like 95-100.

But the heat doesn’t end there, Thursday could potentially be a degree or two higher with the same level of humidity.

A cold front swings through Friday night with showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, behind that front things will cool down slightly, back into the 80s and the humidity will drop significantly for next weekend.