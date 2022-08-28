The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Sunday will be a little bit warmer, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80’s. Humidity will begin to creep upwards as well, so expect a bit of a muggy feel. A couple stray showers could pop up, but most will stay dry.

With clouds around and winds out of the south, we won’t cool off too much tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s for the Tri Cities on Monday morning. Even the mountains will stay mild – in the low 60’s.

Monday looks especially hot and humid, with highs in the low 90’s. Like the day before, most will stay dry – but we can’t rule out a stray shower, downpour, or rumble of thunder during the heat of the day.

More widespread shower and storm activity will arrive during the second half of Tuesday. Some of the strongest storms could pack a punch, with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but we’ll then clear out quite nicely. By Thursday (the first day of September!) high temperatures will be only in the 70’s. Expect comfortable conditions through the start of the weekend.