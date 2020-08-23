8/23/2020: Storm chances continue

After a mild start, expect another warm and humid day with a continued chance for summertime storms.

Lows this morning dipped into the low 60’s across the Capital District, and into the 50’s in the hills and mountains. There was patchy dense fog in many places, but as of 9:30 AM most of it has burned off.

The first half of Sunday will feature lots of sun, helping temperatures warm quickly. Ultimately, highs will peak in the mid 80’s.

As we heat up, clouds will begin to bubble up as well after lunchtime. By the mid-afternoon, showers and storms will have developed. A few could be on the stronger side, and a bit of wind or small hail can’t be ruled out.

Monday looks very warm, with upper 80’s and garden variety afternoon storms. A strong front will cross through our region on Tuesday, and will have a lot of energy to tap into with the warm and humid weather preceding it. The entire northeast is in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather on that day, and will be at risk to see gusty winds and large hail as the storms pass through.

On the backside of that system, relief from the warm and humid weather is on the way! Wednesday and Thursday will both feature refreshing starts, with lows in the 50’s. 40’s will be back in the higher terrain surrounding Albany! Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Rain and clouds could return late on Thursday, and daily storm chances are set to resume by the end of the work week.