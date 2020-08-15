8/15/2020: Incredible start to the weekend! Then, rain & cooler temps

Get out and enjoy! Saturday will be a stunner of a summer day.

Low temperatures this morning bottomed out around 60 in Albany and surrounding towns, though the hills and mountains got well into the 50’s. Some spots in the high terrain of the Adirondacks saw the upper 40’s!

Sunny skies throughout the day means that we’ll warm quickly, but not to uncomfortable hot levels. We’re forecasting highs of 82-83 degrees across the Capital District. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70’s in the outlying areas!

While most of the day will feature sun, we can’t rule out a very isolated shower or two this afternoon or evening. Don’t let it cancel your outdoor plan, though! Anything that forms will be light and moving along quickly.

Any showers will fizzle as we go into the overnight hours. Clearing skies and light winds will allow for an even cooler start to Sunday! Expect upper 50’s for most, with low 50’s and perhaps a few more 40’s in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

The first half of Sunday will see a continuation of the nice weather, with comfortable temps, manageable humidity, and plenty of sun. After lunchtime, however, more clouds will develop. By the evening, we expect to have scattered showers on the map.

While the rain will be light, there will be greater coverage. Not a washout, but Saturday is certainly the better day for getting outside.

Monday looks dreary as well, with on and off showers in the morning, and perhaps a few downpours with rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler – only in the mid 70’s!

Skies will clear on Tuesday, and the rest of the work week will feature temperatures peaking near 80 under varying degrees of sun… enjoy!