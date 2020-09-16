78-year-old man found dead in Saratoga creek

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The body of a 78-year-old man was recovered from Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday. Investigators say the man somehow ended up in the creek and under the boat he was on.

Police said they received a call for a possible water rescue at about 11:30 a.m. The man, identified as 78-year-old Wieslaw Prelewicz of Albany was still out on Fish Creek when the fire department arrived.

One of the owners of the marina was present when fire personnel arrived and was able to lead fire personnel out to the scene. Prelewicz was brought back to shore and transported to Saratoga Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no foul play is suspected and they believe the death could have been caused by a medical incident or a tragic accident.

Investigations lieutenant Bob Jillson said the preliminary investigation showed Prelewicz was out fishing Wednesday morning with two others. At some point before the 911 call, Prelewicz went off the back of his small aluminum boat and into the water. He was wearing a floatation device, but his clothing became entangled in the engine’s prop. The two other people in the boat were unable to free Prelewicz and yelled for help.

Another boat in the area heard the call for help, assisted freeing Prelewicz from the prop, and helped get him into the boat.

The boat has been removed from the water and the scene has been cleared. The investigation is still ongoing.

