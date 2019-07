ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preschool students at CloverPatch are taking a huge step towards their future.

The Legislature recently approved a resolution to provide roughly $75,000 to the CloverPatch Preschool to create learning opportunities for disabled children.

Funds will go towards two types of equipment: one geared towards mobility and the other more technology-based.

The equipment will be put to use by the next school year.