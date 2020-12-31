(WSYR-TV) — The 750-mile Empire State Trail has been completed, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The trail is now the nation’s longest multi-use state trail. It will be fully operational on Dec. 31.

The trail spans 750-miles, with 75% being off-road trails ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners, cross country skiers and snow-shoers.

The trail runs from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada. It also runs from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal.

The governor’s office said that the trail is expected to draw 8.6 million residents and tourists annually.

Nearly four years ago, we announced plans to build the Empire State Trail and I am excited to announce it’s been completed on time and will open on New Year’s Eve. There’s no trail like it in the nation – 750 miles of multi-use trail literally from Manhattan to the Canadian Border, from Buffalo to Albany. Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we approach the holiday weekend, there is no better time than now to put on your mask and experience it for yourself. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

During this unprecedented year, the Empire State Trail has been a lifeline for many, as local residents explored recreational opportunities in their backyards while remaining safe during a global health pandemic. The completion of the 750-mile state trail not only makes physical connections between locations across the state, but it also continues to build on how we are reimagining our natural wonders and historic corridors as a source of recreation, economic development and tourism in New York State. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

The Empire State Trail was first introduced in Cuomo’s State of the State address in 2017. It will be open year-round, including in the winter.

There is a website dedicated to the trail, which will give the public information on various things like trail distances and parking areas.

There is also a virtual passport program that showcases the 200 craft breweries that closely surround the Empire State Trail. At each brewery along the trail, visitors can digitally check-in on the app, earning a stamp on these programs: the Think NY, Drink NY Passport and the Empire State Trail Brewery Passport.

You can find more information about the app by clicking here.