74-year-old woman killed in ultralight plane crash

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Fulton are investigating a crash of an Ultralight Aircraft in the town of Hannibal.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that, at around 8 p.m. yesterday, Jeanette M. Reyner, age 74 of Hannibal, NY was flying her single seat 1997 Ultralight Aircraft near her house.

According to investigators, Mrs. Reyner had been flying for around half an hour when she began to fly back towards the runway which was located behind her house. Soon after, several witnesses heard the engine cut out as the plane was approaching the runway.

Witnesses reported they had lost sight of the plane and heard it crash behind a tree line. A family member then rushed to the scene and called 911.

Officials report Mrs. Reyner was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for today to determine an official cause of death.



The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as additional details become available.