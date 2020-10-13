73 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Greene County Correctional Facility

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said that there have been 73 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Greene County Correctional Facility as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials say these individuals were immediately isolated and a contact trace was conducted and those identified were quarantined and tested.

Right now there are 72 active COVID-19 cases in incarcerated individuals in the facility after a DOCCS spokesperson said one person has recovered from the virus. Mass testing of all asymptomatic incarcerated individuals at Greene Correctional Facility is currently underway.

Officials are still trying to figure out how the virus was introduced into the general prison population. All state-ready individuals being moved from a county jail to a state correctional facility are tested and must be negative before being transferred to DOCCS custody, according to the spokesperson.

Staff are screened daily for temperature; symptoms; contacts with a COVID-19 case;  recent positive tests; and travel to a state with significant community spread that requires a 14-day quarantine. Staff also continue to be provided with sufficient PPE, according to officials.

No changes have been made to visitation policies as of Tuesday afternoon.

