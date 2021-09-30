72 new cases, 1 death in Albany County Sept. 30 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 72 new COVID cases and one death since Wednesday. The county says the person was at least 100 years old.

“Unfortunately, I have to report another COVID death in Albany County, the second in as many days and the fourth over the last week,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We’re also seeing the total number of county residents hospitalized with the virus on the rise again, and the number of ICU patients ticking up to the highest it’s been since February 19.”

The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 84. The death toll is now 404 since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 18 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 48 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 552 active cases in the county.

There were four seven new hospitalizations since Wednesday. There are now 37 county residents hospitalized with COVID. Eleven patients are in ICU’s.

As of Wednesday, 71.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 82.5%.

Albany County is hosting a booster shot and first dose clinic on September 30, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Colonie High School. Residents are encouraged to register on the Albany County website.

The county is hosting another vaccine clinic on October 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts in Albany.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.