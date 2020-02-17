71,000 acre environmental assessment proposed in southern Vermont, public asked to weigh in

VERMONT (NEWS10) — The public is being invited to weigh in on an environmental assessment of a proposed U.S. Forest Service project on 71,000 acres near the Somerset Reservoir.
The Forest Service said the proposal includes improvements to the wildlife and fish habitat, increasing scenery viewing opportunities, and improving trails and roads in the area.
Written comments will be accepted until March 16.
