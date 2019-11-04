71-year-old Glenville woman killed in single car crash

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Hetcheltown Road around 7:49 p.m.

Police say 71-year-old Glenville resident Sandi Donahue was driving her 2004 Toyota Rav4 before she left the road and hit a tree a short distance from her home. She was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time the road is still closed and will remain so until 3:00 a.m. Police said there was also a minor power disruption that affected a small number of homes in the area of the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and if anyone was in the area at the time of the accident and may have witnessed it to contact Glenville Police.

For witness information please contact Town of Glenville Police Traffic Safety Officer Mark Agostiono at (518)-384-0135 ext. 286.