HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y., Jaimee Jenkins and Hannah Brillon say they are not giving up on finding out what happened to their father who disappeared 7 years ago this week.

They describe their dad Brian Jenkins as a troubled but loving father.

“When he was clean and sober he was such a good dad. Like, really involved with us. And when he drank he was a whole other person,” said Jaimee.

They say years of caring for their father took a toll on them and on April 18th, 2015 Brian agreed to leave Hannah’s Hoosick Falls home to attend a substance abuse program at the Albany City Rescue Mission. But almost as soon as he arrived, Hannah says her father called her asking her to pick him up. She says she told her father that she would pick him up in the morning, “And he was ok with that,” she added.

She says he then texted her saying he was walking down by the Hudson River. Hannah says she rang his number, but it went straight to voicemail. Brian’s daughters say they later learned that he visited Albany Medical Center, possibly for heart medication, but then checked himself out.

His daughters told News10’s Anya Tucker that they believe that is the last time anyone ever saw their father. They say it was not in his nature to disappear for long periods of time. “It’s just not like him. I don’t think he would walk away,” said Hannah.

They are hardly alone as family members of a missing person.

News10 has recently covered the disappearance of Megan Marohn. The missing Shaker High School teacher disappeared 3 weeks ago after telling loved ones she was going for a hike.

There are much older cases too, like that of Frank Connell. Connell went missing on today’s date 15 years ago near Gibson’s Bar in Rensselaer. Rensselaer Police say his disappearance is believed to be suspicious.

There are many other cases in the Capital Region as well.

Hannah believes her dad is likely deceased. But her sister is still holding out hope. “Part of me thinks he might have walked off and just doesn’t want us to know what happened to him. But, it’s just so hard to say.”

If you have any information on what happened to Brian Jenkins please contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039. If you have any information on the case of Megan Marohn or Frank Connell you are asked to contact your local police department.