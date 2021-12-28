7 new hospitalizations and 277 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update, December 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Monday, December 27, 78.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 39,560 to date, with 277 new positive cases identified since Monday, December 27. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 260.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 73.3 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now 69.7.

There are now 1,028 active cases in Albany County, up from 926 Monday, December 27. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,930 from 1,886. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 38,532 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 163 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Monday, December 27, and there are 61 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s.

There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 469 since the outbreak began.

“The number of new positive cases is again approaching 300 today and the number of people hospitalized is on the rise,” said County Executive McCoy. “Of the 61 patients currently hospitalized, 59% are not vaccinated. We know that getting the shot helps fight COVID-19 and if there are breakthrough cases, symptoms are often less severe and may keep you out of the hospital.”

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.