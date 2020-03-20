7 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Rensselaer County, according to officials. This brings the total number of cases up to 15 as of Friday evening.

The cases are in four municipalities in the county.

There are two cases in North Greenbush, including a 58-year-old female and a 29-year-old female.

A 63-year-old male and a 60-year-old female have tested positive for COVID-19 in Postenkill.

There is one case in East Greenbush involving a 94-year-old male.

Two cases in Troy involving a 58-year-old female and a 47-year-old female.

LATEST STORIES: