Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo institutes major policies to stop the spread of coronavirus

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

7 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Rensselaer County

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Rensselaer County, according to officials. This brings the total number of cases up to 15 as of Friday evening.

The cases are in four municipalities in the county.

There are two cases in North Greenbush, including a 58-year-old female and a 29-year-old female.

A 63-year-old male and a 60-year-old female have tested positive for COVID-19 in Postenkill.

There is one case in East Greenbush involving a 94-year-old male.

Two cases in Troy involving a 58-year-old female and a 47-year-old female.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak