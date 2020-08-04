7-Eleven owner buying Speedway for $21B

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
7-Eleven sign and parking lot

A 7-Eleven in Palo Alto, California on July 1, 2008. (AP / Paul Sakuma)

TOKYO (CNN) — 7-Eleven’s parent company is buying the Speedway gas station chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings is paying $21 billion for the chain.

The cash deal is one of the biggest acquisitions in the world announced since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Seven & i Holdings says it’s the largest in the company’s history.

In addition to 21,000 convenience stores in Japan, Seven & i also has nearly 9,800 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of Seven & i Holdings dropped nearly 9% in Monday trading in Tokyo amid concern over the steep price tag of the deal.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga