7-Eleven employee embezzles over $2,500 in gift cards

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fairlee, VT (WFFF) – Vermont State Police State say Kelly Vines, 31, of Fairlee, VT, was found to have been embezzling money by cashing out gift cards to herself from the 7-Eleven where she worked. The acting manager told police that Vines had been taking an assortment of gifts cards from Sephora, eBay, Apple, and Amazon over the span of nine days.

According to a report, police say video footage and a printout of the cash register purchase history were provided to help the investigation. Investigations reveal that Vines embezzled an estimated $2,690. She is set to appear in Orange County Superior Court on March 16.

