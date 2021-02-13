7-day rolling COVID-19 positive percentage under 4% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate dropped to 3.90%, the lowest since November 29. The 7-day average positivity rate is down 51% from the post-holiday peak in early January and it has declined for 36 consecutive days.

Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 6,888, the lowest number since Christmas Day. Hospitalizations are down by 916 this week, a 26% decline from the post-holiday peak. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.46%, the lowest since November 25. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.63%, the lowest since Christmas Day and a decrease of 28% from the post-holiday peak.

Eleven additional cases of the UK variant were reportedly identified in New York State. Eight were in New York City, two were in Suffolk County and one was in Rockland County, that county’s first case. To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York City and in the following counties: Saratoga, Warren, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Ulster, Essex, Jefferson, Tompkins, Allegany and Niagara.

“Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality,” Governor Cuomo said. “If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness, and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 253,563
  • Total Positive – 8,763
  • Percent Positive – 3.46%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.90%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,888 (-180)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -916
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 766
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,328 (-30)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 908 (-33)
  • Total Discharges – 137,276 (+785)
  • Deaths – 125
  • Total Deaths – 37,009

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region2830.03%29%
Central New York1390.02%31%
Finger Lakes3380.03%40%
Long Island1,2020.04%30%
Mid-Hudson7320.03%43%
Mohawk Valley1380.03%31%
New York City3,4910.04%30%
North Country710.02%53%
Southern Tier1720.03%45%
Western New York3220.02%35%
Statewide6,8880.04%33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region240190 18%
Central New York262181 30%
Finger Lakes397250 35%
Long Island868691 21%
Mid-Hudson684436 37%
Mohawk Valley12797 27%
New York City2,5982,115 20%
North Country5936 42%
Southern Tier12679 38%
Western New York545336 37%
Statewide5,9064,411 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHRUSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region3.03%2.88%2.56%
Central New York1.79%1.74%1.64%
Finger Lakes2.66%2.54%2.39%
Long Island5.17%5.08%4.86%
Mid-Hudson5.06%4.98%4.82%
Mohawk Valley2.57%2.35%2.20%
New York City4.95%4.75%4.63%
North Country4.24%3.92%3.86%
Southern Tier1.02%0.95%0.90%
Western New York3.51%3.57%3.50%
Statewide4.16%4.04%3.90%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHRUSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx7.13%6.69%6.69%
Brooklyn5.58%5.16%5.00%
Manhattan3.31%2.97%2.87%
Queens5.42%5.11%4.94%
Staten Island5.04%4.76%4.76%

Of the 1,521,453 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,90876
Allegany2,74713
Broome13,64863
Cattaraugus4,13327
Cayuga5,14421
Chautauqua7,00431
Chemung6,26617
Chenango2,3079
Clinton3,16132
Columbia3,21418
Cortland3,00414
Delaware1,35212
Dutchess20,714119
Erie61,385318
Essex1,22510
Franklin1,79115
Fulton2,97220
Genesee4,18214
Greene2,51313
Hamilton2695
Herkimer4,42314
Jefferson4,41329
Lewis1,91620
Livingston3,33331
Madison3,68213
Monroe50,363123
Montgomery2,93711
Nassau138,784840
Niagara14,66753
NYC653,9864,581
Oneida19,11749
Onondaga31,35190
Ontario5,47010
Orange34,442197
Orleans2,36310
Oswego5,74616
Otsego2,15814
Putnam7,84442
Rensselaer8,52744
Rockland36,590167
Saratoga11,30448
Schenectady10,40446
Schoharie1,10611
Schuyler8412
Seneca1,4877
St. Lawrence4,92248
Steuben5,32810
Suffolk153,327724
Sullivan4,46812
Tioga2,65616
Tompkins3,31616
Ulster9,42644
Warren2,68013
Washington2,14716
Wayne4,29818
Westchester101,015511
Wyoming2,68119
Yates9961

On Friday, 125 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx17
Chautauqua1
Chemung2
Chenango1
Columbia1
Erie4
Essex1
Fulton1
Hamilton1
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Kings22
Madison1
Manhattan12
Monroe2
Nassau8
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orange1
Orleans1
Queens15
Rensselaer2
Richmond2
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Schoharie1
Seneca2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk8
Wayne1
Westchester5
Yates1

