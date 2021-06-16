7 Albany County inmates arrested for alleged jail gang assault

(Pictured from left to right: Maxwell Leiser, Joel Malek, James Workman, Justice Rodriguez, Nashon Joseph, James Belland, Louis Reyes)

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven inmates on assault charges following an investigation inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Police arrested the following inmates and charged each with one count of Assault in the Second Degree (a class A felony):

Maxwell Leiser, 34

Joel Malek, 43

James Workman, 32

Justice Rodriguez, 24

Nahshon Joseph, 27

James Belland, 34

Louis Reyes, 25.

Police say Leiser, Malek, Workman, Rodriguez, Joseph, Belland, and Reyes are accused of assaulting another inmate, causing the victim to be treated for a broken nose, broken ribs, and a fractured shoulder.

Leiser, Malek, Workman, Rodriguez, Joseph, Belland, and Reyes are scheduled to be arraigned at Colonie Town Court next week, according to police.