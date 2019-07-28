7/28/19: Hot & Humid Weather to Start the New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot and humid afternoon across the Capitol Region as temperatures made it into the upper 80’s to near 90 with plenty of humidity. We do it again for 2 more days as we start a new week with temperatures rising into the low 90’s with plenty of humidity.

So it was hot and humid for Sunday afternoon but with that humidity and heat came afternoon showers and thunderstorms that moved through the region for some of us… A weak disturbance is to blame for that as it rotated through it was just enough to agitate the atmosphere to produce a few of those gusty thunderstorms.

It was ahead of a cold front that won’t quite make it through the region, instead it will lift back north as a warm front and allow for more heat and humidity to spill into the northeast for the start of the new week.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be very similar to what we had today sunshine for the first part of the day which will lead to afternoon showers and storms both days. So by noon time on Monday we could already start to see a few of those showers beginning to pop for some.

But that activity, similar to today, will likely increase in coverage to become more widespread scattered showers and storms through Monday afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday is still looking fairly wet as a frontal boundary looks to slowly make it’s way through. With this we can expect times of downpours and thunderstorms through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will be several degrees cooler because of this but it will still be humid. High pressure builds in for the second half of the week and we see a return to sunshine for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid 80’s. A little warmer and slightly humid air returns for next weekend with the chance for storms both days, the better chance being on Sunday.

Have a great week!

-Rob