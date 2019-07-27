7/27/19: More Heat & Humidity to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another hot one out there to start the weekend, temperatures managing to rise into the mid to even upper 80’s with slightly humid conditions today. Most of us dodged the rain, however those that did see the storms pop saw quite a bit of rain, radar estimates close to 1″+. Another hot and slightly more humid day is ahead for Sunday with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by late afternoon and evening.

We still have high pressure in control of the eastern third of the country this evening and that will last through the first half of our Sunday.

But there is a cold front that is poised to move in by Sunday afternoon and evening which will lead to the likelihood that there will be widespread shower and thunderstorm activity the further we head into Sunday afternoon. Ahead of that front, we will see winds out of the southwest that will help to continue to pump in the warm and humid air through tonight and into Sunday afternoon.

So while Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days, it will by no means be a washout as I think the first half of the day is looking great, even starting out with some sunshine.

It isn’t until late morning and early afternoon that we begin to lose that sunshine as clouds move in ahead of the cold front.

I think from 2pm until 10pm from northwest to southeast we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms. It does not mean it will be raining all of those hours, it looks to make it into the immediate Capital Region between 3pm and 5pm…

We will dry out through Sunday night and into Monday, however Monday and even Tuesday look to be another couple of hot and humid afternoons with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both days. Another frontal boundary looks to move in on Wednesday bringing with it more rain and thunderstorms, however behind that, another big ridge of high pressure moves in which looks to give us several days in a row again of very nice summer weather for the start of August.

Have a great night!

-Rob