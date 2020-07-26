7/26/2020: Heat and humidity slowly building…

It’s only getting hotter! That’s despite a relatively comfortable start. Overnight low temperatures dropped into the 60’s for most, with a few higher-elevation spots in the 50’s.

High pressure in control over the eastern half of the country means we’ll have nothing but sun throughout the course of the day. All that sunshine will warm us up quickly…

Expect to be in the 80’s by midday, with highs ultimately peaking around 90 in the Albany area. We’ll all fee a bit more humidity in the air, but an occasional breeze will go a long way towards keeping us comfortable outside.

Places like Troy, Voorheesville, and Selkirk might end up a degree or two warmer with readings in the low 90’s. Meanwhile, the Taconics will be in the upper 80’s, and the Heidelbergs will have a hard time cracking 85.

After a warm day, expect a more mild evening. A southerly component to the wind will pump in more humidity and keep us from falling below 70 in the Capital District. Outlying areas will likley record lows in the 60’s.

Then temperatures are off to the races once more for Monday afternoon. While our forecast high of 93 in Albany doesn’t sound too much warmer, elevated humidity will make it feel like 100-105 degrees at times.

A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon/early evening north of Albany, but most will stay dry. Better shower and storm chances arrive Wednesday with the passage of our next cold front.

Behind that system, expect cooler temperatures, sunshine, and less humidity. Wednesday in particular looks like a stunner of a day. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Thursday or Friday. By the way… Saturday marks the first day of August!