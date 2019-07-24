7/24/19: More Sunshine to Finish Out the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Plenty of sunshine was seen through the Capital Region on Wednesday and we will keep that trend for Thursday. Keeping with partly sunny skies and temperatures pretty close to average for this time of year as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

We have a departing cold front that moved through over the last few days which has brought us this refreshing airmass, on the backside of that front, high pressure has built in and it isn’t moving anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, this area of high pressure is so expansive it stretches back all the way to the Rockies! So we are not alone in enjoying seasonable temperatures, seasonable levels of humidity and of course all that sunshine!

As we start your Thursday it looks like you’ll need to grab those sunglasses heading out the door. We may even see some patchy areas of fog, especially in valley locations to start.

By late afternoon, early evening, there may be just enough instability, mainly north of Albany, to spark a few isolated showers that would be very short lived and remain confined mainly through the Adirondacks.

We repeat that all over again for Friday. Temperatures Friday look to reach the mid to upper 80’s and again, by late afternoon and early evening there could be a few popup showers mainly north into the Adirondacks.

We have a warm weekend ahead with temperatures back into the mid to upper 80’s with just a touch of humidity… The humidity sticks around into early next week as temperatures hover around 90 degrees with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

Have a great rest of your week!

-Cap & Rob