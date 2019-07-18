7/18/19: Dangerous Heat & Humidity for the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Hot and humid weather has it’s eyes on the northeast and the Capital region as we round out the week and head into the coming weekend… Highs on Friday will range from the upper 80’s in the Adirondacks to the low to mid 90’s for the rest of us…

But this is only half of the story, we have to take into account the humidity which will essentially give us heat index, or what it feels like on our skin, temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. This is why the entire area goes under a heat advisory Friday afternoon.

Most of us on Friday should remain dry, however with all that heat and humidity, it does appear some showers and thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon.

After the initial, mid-afternoon round of showers and storms, there could be a second push of moisture by Friday evening that could linger into Friday night.

But we aren’t done with the heat on Friday. In fact we get even hotter for Saturday. There is already an excessive heat warning posted for those in the Hudson and Mohawk valleys for Saturday afternoon until 8pm Saturday night.

This does not mean that areas that do not have the warning won’t be hot. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening for the areas shaded in pink. Here is a look at how hot we will feel by Saturday afternoon.

We keep it hot and steamy for Sunday, however our temperatures will be slightly cooler, still in the low 90’s and we should still feel as if we were in the upper 90’s and close to 100 degrees. Relief comes in a big way next week as temperatures will drop back to near 80 degrees, with minimal chances for showers. Much lower humidity will be enjoyed next week as well.

Have a great Friday!

-Cap & Rob