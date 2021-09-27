$6M awarded to local schools to expand internet access

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko has announced that nearly 20 schools in the Capital Region will be receiving over $6 million to help expand and improve internet access for students and teachers. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan to help schools and libraries update services for remote learning during the pandemic.
“Throughout this COVID-19 crisis we have heard about the hardships millions of Americans are facing without access to broadband,” said Tonko. “We have heard from students unable to connect to their classes and submit assignments, and from educators who have to drive to parking lots with public Wi-Fi and teach from their cars.”
The funding is available for the purchase of laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need.
This is the first round of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program established under the American Rescue More than $1.2 billion will go to schools and libraries across the United States during this first round.
The schools in the Capital Region receiving funding include:
- Albany City School District, Albany, $1,329,750
- Schenectady City School District, Schenectady, $1,382,500
- Amsterdam City School District, Amsterdam, $740,000
- Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park, $342,764
- North Colonie Central School District, Latham, $94,707
- Rensselaer City School District, Rensselaer, $41,908
- Watervliet City School District, Watervliet, $241,240
- Menands Union Free School District, Menands, $86,800
- Albany Public Library, Albany, $59,144
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District, Scotia, $299,424
- Mohonasen Central School District, Schenectady, $449,314
- St. Anne Institute, Albany, $6,792
- Brighter Choice Charter for Girls, Albany, $146,589
- Henry Johnson Charter School, Albany, $46,560
- Commission on Economic Opportunity Administrative Offices, Troy, $3,955
- Green Tech High School, Albany, $238,540
- Albany Leadership Charter School, Albany, $166,000
- Kipp Albany Community Charter School District, Albany, $340,000
Applications for a second round of funding will open September 28 and close October 13 and will provide funding for eligible equipment and services received or delivered between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Rainy summer impacting fall apple harvest
- Schenectady walk for suicide awareness this weekend
- COVID in schools: Regional data released for New York
- 1 new death and 53 new cases in Albany’s September 27 COVID report
- Newsfeed Now: Congress faces packed week with infrastructure vote, debt ceiling debate; Kid kayaks to school during bus driver shortage
Follow us on social media