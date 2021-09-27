$6M awarded to local schools to expand internet access

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko has announced that nearly 20 schools in the Capital Region will be receiving over $6 million to help expand and improve internet access for students and teachers. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan to help schools and libraries update services for remote learning during the pandemic.

“Throughout this COVID-19 crisis we have heard about the hardships millions of Americans are facing without access to broadband,” said Tonko. “We have heard from students unable to connect to their classes and submit assignments, and from educators who have to drive to parking lots with public Wi-Fi and teach from their cars.”

The funding is available for the purchase of laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need.

This is the first round of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program established under the American Rescue More than $1.2 billion will go to schools and libraries across the United States during this first round.

The schools in the Capital Region receiving funding include:

Albany City School District, Albany, $1,329,750

Schenectady City School District, Schenectady, $1,382,500

Amsterdam City School District, Amsterdam, $740,000

Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park, $342,764

North Colonie Central School District, Latham, $94,707

Rensselaer City School District, Rensselaer, $41,908

Watervliet City School District, Watervliet, $241,240

Menands Union Free School District, Menands, $86,800

Albany Public Library, Albany, $59,144

Scotia-Glenville Central School District, Scotia, $299,424

Mohonasen Central School District, Schenectady, $449,314

St. Anne Institute, Albany, $6,792

Brighter Choice Charter for Girls, Albany, $146,589

Henry Johnson Charter School, Albany, $46,560

Commission on Economic Opportunity Administrative Offices, Troy, $3,955

Green Tech High School, Albany, $238,540

Albany Leadership Charter School, Albany, $166,000

Kipp Albany Community Charter School District, Albany, $340,000

Applications for a second round of funding will open September 28 and close October 13 and will provide funding for eligible equipment and services received or delivered between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.