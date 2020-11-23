69-year-old man killed by car in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has died after being struck by a car on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. Colonie Police say Nicholas Huban, 69, was walking in the westbound lane and pushing a leaf blower at around 7:27 p.m. Sunday when he was struck from behind.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old Amar Khoukhi, stopped and immediately attempted to perform CPR on Huban, who died while being transported to hospital.

Khoukhi, and his 17-year-old son who was also traveling in the car, were not injured in the crash and are cooperating fully with police.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe speed or driver impairment were factors in this crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Monroe Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted at Swatling Road.

State Route 2 will remain closed while investigators are on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at 518 782-2600. (Incident #20-072928)