$65,720 top prize TAKE 5 ticket sold at Burnt Hills store

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One top-prize winning lottery ticket was sold in Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing worth a reported $65,720 at the MAIL ‘N’ MORE, on Saratoga Road according to the New York State Lottery.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

