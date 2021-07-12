65 hour online giving event for aging adults

SARATOGA, N.Y., (NEWS10) – From 9 a.m. July 13 to 2 a.m. July 16, Care Links is participating in the sixth-annual Give65 Event, a 65-hour online giving event for charitable organizations serving aging adults. Care Links matches homebound seniors with volunteers who provide services such as friendly visiting, transportation, light housekeeping, errands, and more.

Care Link serves seniors in the Towns of Ballston (including Burnt Hills), Charlton, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, and the City of Mechanicville. Their goal this year is to raise $5,000.

“COVID-19 has really highlighted the challenges aging adults face every day. Supporting aging adults

and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly

during a global pandemic. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Care Links for the sixth-annual Give65 Event and hope our partnership inspires greater charitable giving in support of older

adults who rely on the important work of the charitable sector,” says Lenli Corbett, executive director

of Home Instead Charities.

For more information on this event go to the Give65 website.