$64M Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to aid struggling families, domestic violence survivors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $64 million in federal funding Tuesday to help struggling New Yorkers with children, multi-generational households, and survivors of domestic violence with their expenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Administered through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund provides one-time payments to help with the cost of diapers for struggling families, cover food expenses for houses with children and adults, and provide housing and relocation assistance for survivors of domestic violence.

“The pandemic has laid bare the inequities that exist across our society, leaving vulnerable New Yorkers who were already struggling even further behind,” Governor Hochul said. “With the help of our federal partners, my administration is taking decisive action to alleviate the burden of this public health crisis on struggling families with young children, those supporting an older family member in their household, and survivors of domestic violence. This critical funding will help tens of thousands of families pay for food and diapers, while providing a lifeline to domestic violence survivors in need of relocation and housing support.”

Starting this month, OTDA will issue one-time payments to families enrolled in SNAP benefits that have a child under the age of three years old. Eligible families will receive $140 to help with the cost of diapers, with the funding anticipated to serve around 150,000 children statewide.

To cover food costs, the agency will also issue one-time payments in April of $730 to households that are enrolled in Public Assistance or SNAP, and have both an adult who is 55 or older and a child who is 17 and under. Households will get one-time payments for each eligible older adult in the household. Approximately 26,300 households are expected to receive this assistance.

These payments will be issued directly to the households’ Electronic Benefit Transfer account. The two distributions will account for about $42.8 million in assistance from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “Unquestionably, New Yorkers are still reeling from the pandemic, including many who were struggling to get by even before the public health emergency began nearly two years ago. This funding will provide important short-term relief for families with young children or an older member of their household as we collectively continue to recover from the economic turmoil wrought by the pandemic.”

Additionally, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide $21.4 million for OPDV to administer to domestic violence service providers to help survivors with children that are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. These funds will help survivors pay for short-term expenses associated with relocation, including rent, utilities, and repairs.