64 new positive cases in Albany County, Sept. 13 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, September 12, 70.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,460 to date, with 64 new positive cases identified since Sunday, September 12. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 79.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.3%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 19 had close contacts to positive cases, 39 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 454 active cases in the county, down from 468 Sunday, September 12. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 762 from 779. So far, 86,693 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,006 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 75 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Sunday, September 12, and 36 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of one. There are currently eight patients in ICU’s, up from seven Sunday, September 12. There is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 399 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report yet another county resident losing their battle with COVID, tragically bringing our total to just shy of 400 deaths since the pandemic started. This comes as the CDC releases a new study showing that unvaccinated individuals were 10 times more likely to be sent to the hospital and 11 times more likely to die after getting infected with the virus than those who have been vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy. “If you don’t get the shot, you are not protected from COVID, and you’re at an even higher risk of spreading it to your family and friends. Please do your part and roll up your sleeve for the greater good of our community.”