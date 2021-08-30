62 new COVID cases since yesterday says Albany COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 69.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 63.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 26,481 to date, with 62 new positive cases identified since Sunday, August 29. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 84.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 had close contacts to positive cases, 41 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 472 active cases in the county, up from 469 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 772 from 755. So far, 84,320 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,009 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 59 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Sunday, August 29, and 26 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are now eight patients currently in ICU’s, up from six Sunday, August 29. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 392 since the outbreak began.