6-year-old injured in electrical shock incident

SELKIRK (NEWS10) – A 6 year old child received an electrical shock as a result of coming in contact with an electrical outlet.

On Wednesday June 26th, Bethlehem Police Department responded to a call from a resident on Maple Avenue in Selkirk. The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center for evaluation.

As a result of the incident and observations by first responders, the Town of Bethlehem Building Department responded to the location, which is a four unit apartment building. As a result of multiple code violations, the Town Building Department determined that the residence was not habitable.

Arrangements were made with the tenants to stay at other locations with relatives or as facilitated by the Red Cross. The Town Building Department will follow up with the property landlord.