6-year-old girl dies riding Haunted Mine Drop at Colorado theme park

News

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. (Photo: KDVR)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – A 6-year-old girl died Sunday while on a ride at a Colorado theme park.

The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m. on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Employees started first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the child died.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the child’s death. The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled with a forensic pathologist for this week. 

The Haunted Mine Drop ride drops riders 110 feet down underground into Iron Mountain. The Glenwood Caverns’ website calls it “the world’s first drop ride to go underground.”

The theme park said on its website it would be closed Monday and Tuesday. “We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” read the message to customers.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs.

The child was on vacation with her family, according to the coroner’s office. The child’s identity is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional family members. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire