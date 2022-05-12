NEW YORK (WTNH) — A 6-year-old boy who suffered serious burns in Connecticut last month was a special guest of the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Krankall played catch with Cortes and excitedly received handfuls of gum from the players, team officials said.

Dominick Krankall suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs in Bridgeport on April 24 after another boy allegedly doused a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and hit him in the face with it. He was released from Bridgeport Hospital on May 2.

Before Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium, Krankall, his parents, and four of his six brothers and sisters visited the field. He spent some time with pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and Nestor Cortes.

From L to R: New York Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes laughing with Dominick Krankall. (Credit: New York Yankees)

Dominick Krankall throws ball on field. (Credit: New York Yankees)

Credit: New York Yankees

Credit: New York Yankees

“6-year-old Dominick Krankall recently suffered severe burns, but he is an absolute warrior! We are so excited to have him here at Yankee Stadium for a special day,” the Yankees tweeted.

Bridgeport police are still investigating the cause of Krankall’s injuries. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Krankall and his family. Be warned that the page contains graphic images that may be disturbing.