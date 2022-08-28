ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills.

According to police, on Sunday around 3:00 a.m., officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.

The crowd also began to throw glass bottles at officers attempting to break up the fights and clear the street, police say.

While clearing the group on Hudson Avenue, officers heard several shots being fired over on Hamilton Street near Ontario Street and responded to that location to investigate. Officers located evidence consistent with gunshots on Hamilton Street just east of Ontario Street and also discovered five victims at the scene who sustained gunshot wounds.

· A 20-year-old man from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen

· A 29-year-old man from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to the back

· A 24-year old man from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder

· A 24-year-old man from Albany sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder

· A 19-year-old woman from Schenectady sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle

All five victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The 20-year-old and 29-year-old men are currently in critical condition. The others are in stable condition.

Shortly after the call, an additional victim, a 17-year-old female who went back home to Schenectady, contacted Schenectady Police to inform them that she sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while on Hamilton Street in Albany.

She was transported to Albany Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.