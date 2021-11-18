6 new cases in the Albany School District with a class switching to remote learning

School buses parked in Helena, Mont., ahead of the beginning of the school year, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. School districts across the country are coping with a shortage of bus drivers, a dilemma that comes even as they struggle to start a new school year during a new surge of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified on Wednesday, November 18, of six new confirmed cases of COVID. The individuals and their unvaccinated contacts are quarantined at home.

Two of the six cases are associated with Albany High School. One of those is associated with a ninth-grader who was last in the building on November 10. The Albany County Health Department has identified 19 contacts, six of whom are not required to quarantine as they are fully vaccinated.

In Albany High’s second case, the individual was last in the building on November 12. The health department has identified no additional contacts.

Another case is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School and this individual was last in the building on November 12. The health department has identified one additional contact, but that person is not required to quarantine as they are fully vaccinated.

Another case is associated with a fifth-grade classroom at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy who was last in the building on November 12. The health department has identified 60 additional contacts, seven of whom are not required to quarantine as they are fully vaccinated. As a result of this case, the affected fifth-grade classroom has switched to distance learning and will return in-person on November 23.

Another case is associated with a 10th grader at Tony Clement Center for Education who was last in the building on November 16. The health department has identified 16 additional contacts, four of whom are not required to quarantine as they are fully vaccinated.

Wednesday’s final case is associated with an eighth-grader at William S. Hackett Middle School who was last in the building on November 12. The health department has identified 15 additional contacts.

Health and safety procedures at all district buildings continue to include cleaning and sanitizing. We will continue with these procedures, and also will continue to follow all required COVID precautions (wearing masks inside all district buildings, hand hygiene, the social distancing of 3 feet or more in all classrooms, and other precautions).

Steps you can take to help be safe:

Maintain social distance at all times from those you don’t live with. Always wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose when inside at school or when your student is riding a bus to or from school. Wash hands with soap and water frequently when out of your home. If you cannot use soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Don’t touch the eyes, nose or mouth unless your hands are clean. Do not send your kids to school when they are sick and have symptoms: