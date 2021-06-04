6 indicted on federal firearms charges

(NEWS10) – Six people have been indicted on federal weapons charges. Investigators say the suspects were possessing firearms even though they are felons. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this is in an effort to curb gun violence.

Those Indicted:

Macquawn Surgick , 25, of Albany

, 25, of Albany Marchane Turner , 33, of Schenectady

, 33, of Schenectady Nicholas Cole, 35, formerly of Clifton Park

35, formerly of Clifton Park Adgun Honore, 29, of Allentown, Pennsylvania

of Allentown, Pennsylvania Sassone Watson, 41, of Troy

The five suspects above are accused of possessing a firearm as a felon.

A final suspect is accused of possessing a firearm as a felon but also faces other charges. Investigators say Michael Darling, 42, of Gloversville was indicted for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, and for unlawfully possessing six pipe bombs.

All of these are separate cases and being processed by a number of agencies including New York State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as local police departments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office actions to prevent gun violence:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the prosecutions of felons who possess firearms and ammunition, offenders who illegally possess firearms and ammunition while subject to court-issued protective orders, as well as gang members and drug dealers who illegally possess firearms.

Criminals committing gun crimes will be the subject of consultation with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners at regular meetings in Albany and Syracuse. These collaborations carefully analyze recent shootings, gun possession crimes, and regional crime data to prioritize investigative resources toward the worst offenders, criminal groups, hotspots, and neighborhoods experiencing increased rates of gun crime.

Continue to participate in programs, activities, and events aimed at crime prevention and reduction, and at fostering relationships with communities and neighborhoods most affected by violent crime and gun violence.

Continue its participation in federal Intensive Reentry Court and regular meetings with formerly incarcerated individuals who are returning to their communities after being granted parole or finishing their state terms of imprisonment.

“These cases, and many others under investigation, reflect our ongoing efforts to take as many illegal guns off the streets as possible and to prosecute those who illegally possess and use these guns. With our law enforcement partners, we are directing greater resources to prosecuting gun crimes as part of an all-hands approach to address rising violence in many of our cities. Families and neighborhoods should not have to suffer another summer of increased shootings and tragedy. We will continue working to make safer communities for all by holding offenders accountable and by engaging in community-based efforts for violence reduction,” said Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon.

If you have any information related to gun violence you can make an anonymous tip to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers both online and through their mobile app.