6 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials gave an update on the spread of coronavirus and the response in the county on Thursday. There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin says that all six patients are home and doing well. Officials also said that there are more than 110 people in self-quarantine.

McLaughlin said Wednesday that the county is working hard to get a testing site.

The county Health Department is actively inspecting restaurants while they operate on a take-out only basis.

