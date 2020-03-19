6 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials gave an update on the spread of coronavirus and the response in the county on Thursday. There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County.
County Executive Steve McLaughlin says that all six patients are home and doing well. Officials also said that there are more than 110 people in self-quarantine.
McLaughlin said Wednesday that the county is working hard to get a testing site.
The county Health Department is actively inspecting restaurants while they operate on a take-out only basis.
