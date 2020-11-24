6 cases confirmed in North Colonie School District

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a letter sent by Superintendent D. Joseph Corr, he said there are six new cases of COVID confirmed in the North Colonie school community. It is important for families to know that none of these cases are connected in any way to each other or to any previous cases, said Corr.

Cases:

An individual associated with the high school community who was last in the building on Friday, Nov. 13

An individual associated with the Southgate 4-6 intermediate school program in the junior high school building who was last in school on Thursday, Nov. 19

An individual associated with grades 7-8 in the high school building who was last in school on Tuesday, Nov. 17

An individual associated with the Blue Creek school community who has not been in school since Friday, Nov. 6 due to quarantine from another case. Therefore, they were not in school during the time in which they were infectious

An individual associated with the Shaker High School community who was last in school on Tuesday, Nov. 17

An individual associated with the Blue Creek school community who was last in school on Friday, Nov. 20

The District has been in contact with the local health departments and identified each individual’s close contacts in the school community. Anyone who has been in close contact with any of these individuals has been directly contacted by a school administrator to discuss quarantine procedures and other health-related instructions. A call from the New York State Department of Health contact tracers will follow.

As of Tuesday, all of the school buildings remain open for in-person learning. As a reminder, each of the school buildings is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each evening in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health.

The District works closely with the Albany County Health Department and follows their guidance each time the district has a positive case.