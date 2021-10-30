6 affordable and last minute DIY costume ideas

(NEWS10) — Do you still not have a costume for Halloween? Here are six last minute, do-it-yourself costume ideas from My Bank Tracker that won’t break the bank.
Quarterback
- Items needed: a quarter, tape and a football (optional)
- Cost: $3.25 ($.25 for quarter, $3 for tape)
- How: tape a quarter to your back
“Squid Game” participant
- Items needed: white masking tape
- Cost: $4 (for tape)
- How: create a three-digit number from 001 to 456 with the masking tape on your chest and back
Piece of Gum
- Items needed: shoe, tape and piece of gum
- Cost: $6 ($3 for a pack of gum and $3 for tape)
- How: place a piece of gum to a shoe and attach it to the costume
Babysitter
- Items needed: doll and fishing line or string
- Cost: up to $17 ($2 for string/fishing line and $15 for a doll or you can use your children’s doll for free)
- How: attach the doll to your lower back and sit when people ask what the costume is
Party Animal
- Items needed: streamers, balloons, animal mask and tape
- Cost: up to $23 ($15 for mask, $3 for balloons, $2 for streamers and $3 for tape)
- How: pick a solid color to wear to go with the mask and cover yourself in party favors
Raining Cats and Dogs
- Items needed: umbrella, cat/dog stuffed animals and fishing line or string
- Cost: up to $23 ($10 for an umbrella, $3 for string/fishing line and $10 for stuffed animals at the dollar store or you can use your children’s stuffed animals for free)
- How: tie the stuffed animals to the string and attach to the umbrella