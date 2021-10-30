6 affordable and last minute DIY costume ideas

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

(NEWS10) — Do you still not have a costume for Halloween? Here are six last minute, do-it-yourself costume ideas from My Bank Tracker that won’t break the bank.

Quarterback

  • Items needed: a quarter, tape and a football (optional)
  • Cost: $3.25 ($.25 for quarter, $3 for tape)
  • How: tape a quarter to your back

“Squid Game” participant

  • Items needed: white masking tape
  • Cost: $4 (for tape)
  • How: create a three-digit number from 001 to 456 with the masking tape on your chest and back

Piece of Gum

  • Items needed: shoe, tape and piece of gum
  • Cost: $6 ($3 for a pack of gum and $3 for tape)
  • How: place a piece of gum to a shoe and attach it to the costume

Babysitter

  • Items needed: doll and fishing line or string
  • Cost: up to $17 ($2 for string/fishing line and $15 for a doll or you can use your children’s doll for free)
  • How: attach the doll to your lower back and sit when people ask what the costume is

Party Animal

  • Items needed: streamers, balloons, animal mask and tape
  • Cost: up to $23 ($15 for mask, $3 for balloons, $2 for streamers and $3 for tape)
  • How: pick a solid color to wear to go with the mask and cover yourself in party favors

Raining Cats and Dogs

  • Items needed: umbrella, cat/dog stuffed animals and fishing line or string
  • Cost: up to $23 ($10 for an umbrella, $3 for string/fishing line and $10 for stuffed animals at the dollar store or you can use your children’s stuffed animals for free)
  • How: tie the stuffed animals to the string and attach to the umbrella

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19