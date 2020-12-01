$6.7 million relief program will assist NYS fishing industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State announced that $6.7 million in federal funding is available from the Marine Fisheries Relief Program established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist New York’s marine fishing industry following economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible seafood, commercial marine fishing, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses will be able to apply for the funding beginning December 1.

New York’s marine resources support nearly 350,000 jobs and generate billions of dollars through tourism, fishing, and other industries. The Marine Fisheries Relief Program allocation was determined by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries based on the total average annual revenues from New York’s fishery-related businesses prior to COVID-19.

“As the economic pain of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact industries across the globe, New York’s marine fishing industry is no exception,” Governor Cuomo said. “Whether it’s recreational or commercial fishing, the business which comprise this industry have been vital to New York’s economic success and cultural heritage since our state’s inception and its critical we ensure they have the resources and support they need to keep operating during these difficult times.”

DEC will release New York Fisheries Relief Program applications and additional eligibility information on December 1. Once available, applications will be posted on DEC’s website and notices will be sent to marine permit holders, stakeholder advisory groups, and other potentially eligible parties. DEC will accept applications through December 31.

Potential participants are encouraged to review all criteria in the final fishery relief spend plan on DEC’s CARES Act website. For more information, email fisherydisaster@dec.ny.gov, or call (631) 444-0473.