$6.6M going toward Saratoga Battlefield road improvements

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga National Historical Park has been given $6.6 million in funding for improvements on the Battlefield Tour Road. Improvements include increased accessibility and visibility to the parking areas, trailheads, walkways, seating, exhibits and viewing areas along the 10 mile route.

“This project is an extraordinary opportunity to invest in our visitors and enhance their enjoyment and understanding of the Saratoga Battlefield and the events that took place here. It is a big step in preparing the park for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and interpreting the critical role that the Battles of Saratoga played in turning the tide of Revolution and changing the world,” said Saratoga NHP Superintendent Leslie Morlock.

The current Tour Road is more than 50 years old. The park said the renovation will expand physical access and safety enhancements and eliminate $4 million of the park’s maintenance backlog. Funding was provided by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The parking areas and walkways will be revamped at all ten tour stops for accessibility, including seating with companion seating, new improved exhibits, and audio description provided on an app for public use. Modern outdoor exhibits will replace the existing informational waysides.

Saratoga National Historical Park preserves, protects, and interprets the sites associated with the battles, siege, and surrender of British forces at Saratoga. The park includes the Saratoga Battlefield, General Philip Schuyler’s House, Victory Woods, the Saratoga Monument, and Sword Surrender site.

Construction is set to begin in 2022. You can check the park website for information about temporary road closures during that time..