6/6/2020: Cloudy & muggy start, but nicer weather on the way

After one last warm and humid day, the weather will turn much cooler and more comfortable tonight.

Temperatures struggled to drop below the 70’s in Albany this morning, with overnight lows in the 60’s across the rest of the News10 area.

A cold front approaching from the Great Lakes will be a bit of a double edged sword – It will bring clouds and wet weather for the late morning/early afternoon, but will clear us out nicely once it passes.

By lunchtime, you can expect clouds and a few showers and sprinkles from the Catskills, across the Capital District, and into Central Vermont. During the early afternoon, as this feature pushes into the Taconics and the Berkshires, a few heavy rain downpours could develop along with rumbles of thunder.

The rest of the day looks dry and breezy for Albany and points south. In the Adirondacks and North Country, however, a few more showers could redevelop around sunset.

Highs will be variable across the region, ranging from the mid 70’s in the Adirondacks and Catskills, to the 80’s in the Capital District and Berkshires.

Then, clearing skies and a cool north wind will help our temperatures drop back into the 50’s overnight, with 40’s possible in the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Greens.

The cooler start will give way to a cooler, refreshing day on Sunday. Highs will peak in the low to mid 70’s under sunny skies, and with noticeably less humidity.

Monday looks to feature nice and seasonable weather as well, before the 80’s return for Tuesday. Wednesday could be especially hot and humid, with more clouds and highs close to 90.

Showers, storms, and highs near 80 return for Thursday and Friday.