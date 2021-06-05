6/5/2021: The heat is on!

Stay cool out there today! High pressure is in control across most of the Northeast, and will allow for a ton of sun throughout the day.

That will cause temperatures to climb rapidly throughout the first part of the day. Expect 80’s by lunchtime and an ultimate high temperature of around 90 degrees in the afternoon.

The one silver lining (for those of us who don’t love the heat, that is…) will come in the form of blustery conditions after lunchtime. Gusts of 25-35 miles per hour will be strong enough to cool us down some, but not enough to lead to issues.

Tonight, the wind will gradually taper off, and we’ll get down to around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks like another hot one, with a couple more clouds but highs nonetheless still hitting the 90 degree mark in the Capital District and points south. In the Adirondacks and North Country, where a stray shower or storm is not out of the questions, highs will top out in the upper 80’s.

We could all see a stray afternoon storm or two on Monday, but it won’t be enough to keep us any cooler. More widespread clouds, showers, and storms will mean highs only in the mid 80’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will clear out and cool down in spectacular fashion on Thursday and Friday. Along with dry conditions, you can expect lower humidity and highs in the 70’s. A trip back to sping after this big, summer-y warm up.



-Matt