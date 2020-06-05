6/5/2020: Warm, humid, chance showers & storms

Summertime weather continues for the last day of the work week!

It’s an incredibly mild start to Friday,m with overnight low temperatures that struggled to drop below 70 in Albany. Even the hills and mountains surrounding the Capital District stayed in the low to mid 60’s.

There are just a few stray showers this morning across the Mohawk River Valley and up into the southern Green Mountains.

Most will stay dry for the first half of the day as the majority of the rain associated with this system stays downstate and into southern New England.

Temperatures will be very much on the warm side. Expect 70’s throughout the morning, with mid to upper 80’s by this afternoon. A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible after lunchtime, especially south and east of Albany. All activity should stay well below severe weather levels.

Then, it’ll be another very mild evening with temperatures bottoming out around 70 in the Capital District and low to mid 60’s elsewhere. Clouds and a few stray showers will linger.

The rest of Saturday looks better, with clearing skies and highs in the low 80’s. Sunday looks quite refreshing, with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs only in the 70’s.

The 80’s return for the work week! Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine. Expect more clouds and humidity Wednesday ahead of another chance for showers and storms on Thursday.