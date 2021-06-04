6/4/2021: A few more showers, then hot & humid days ahead!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a round of rain showers from overnight fizzles out, we’ll have a few dry hours during the late morning Friday. Temperatures won’t be too high—warming to around 70 by lunchtime—but with the waterlogged ground, it will feel rather steamy and humid.

After lunchtime, a second round of rain is expected along and south of I-90. Areas that missed out on the overnight activity, like the Catskills and Mid-Hudson, will have a second chance to see some wet weather. At this point, we’re expecting pop up showers, perhaps a downpour or two with rumbles of thunder… but no real threat of severe weather, per se.

Those showers and storms will fade after sunset. We’ll clear out some overnight, and low temperatures will be in the 50’s to right around 60 on Friday morning.

After the mild start, expect partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and highs well into the 80’s on Saturday afternoon. With a bit of humidity, it may feel slightly warmer than the temperatures themselves would have you beleive.

Most will stay dry on Sunday, with only a slight chance for showers in the Adirondacks and North Country. We would have probably liked to have some rain to cool us off, however… highs will be even warmer, inching closer to the 90 degree mark by the heat of the day.

Many spots will hit 90 on Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and noticeable humidity. Tuesday looks almost as warm, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wednesday is hot, humid, and sunny again. After this prolonged stretch of hot weather, a high of “only” 80 degrees on Thursday will be a welcome relief. Stay cool!