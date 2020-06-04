6/4/2020: Warm and muggy, rain returns Friday

After a mild start to Thursday, expect warm and humid weather to close out the week.

Overnight low temperatures barely dropped below 60 in Albany, and some spots in the Mid-Hudson Valley stayed above that mark! Warren County recorded the coolest temps, with a low of 49 in Glens Falls.

There is some fog in parts of the North Country, Green Mountains, and Catskills this morning. Give yourself extra time to get where you’ve got to go safely amid the low visibility.

The fog should ease up in those areas by mid-morning. The rest of the day will feature dry weather and partly sunny skies.

High temperatures will end up in the mid-80’s by the mid-afternoon. In the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Greens, you’ll stay a tad cooler with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Then it’s another mild and muggy evening, with low temperatures in the 60’s for most, and 50’s in the Adirondacks and North Country.

The warm morning will give way to a downright toasty day on Friday, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80’s!

A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up by mid-afternoon. Expect them to become more widespread by sunset. While a few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not anticipated.

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures warm into Saturday morning. A few showers could linger into the first half of the day, but should taper off after lunchtime.

Saturday will feature highs in 70’s to right around 80. Then, we’ll see a bit of a cool down for Sunday and Monday – refreshing weather with highs in the 70’s both days.

Heat, humidity, and more clouds are expected to return for Tuesday. Afternoon showers and storms will be back in the mix Wednesday.