11/24/19: Messy system brings rain, sleet, & snow for most of Sunday

If we were all just 5 degrees cooler, this system would be a big snow maker! Instead, temperatures will bounce around either side of the freezing line and we’ll see a messy mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

Early this morning, we saw a quick burst of snow from Albany north this morning, and it’s now causing problems…

Now that we’ve mostly changed to rain, the coating to an inch that fell has turned to slush. Roads and sidewalks could be slippery, so be safe.

In the hills and mountains, you’re still seeing sleet/freezing rain with snowflakes mixed in. Viewers have reported to News10 that roads in some parts of Bennington County are especially messy.

This afternoon will be a battle in terms of temperatures. The thermometers will naturally want to rise throughout the day, and we may hit the mid to upper 30’s late this morning. Cold air will be trying to push into the area after lunchtime, however, and we expect to see a change *back* to snow as we cool throughout the afternoon.

That could be enough to bring another quick inch to the river valleys between 2 and 4 PM. In the Catskills, Greens, and northern Berkshires, it will last longer and lead to even higher totals! Some spots could see 4-6″ by the time the system moves out around 5 or 6 PM.

High pressure will build in over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic behind this system. It will send warmer and dry weather our way. Expect mid to upper 40’s on Monday afternoon, with highs around 50 on Tuesday.

Things change for the worse on Wednesday. A strong system will move in from the Great Lakes. We’ll see light rain and mild temperatures in the morning as a warm front moves across the Capital Region. That afternoon a line of heavier rain will move through, and could be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. As this is the day before Thanksgiving and many will be traveling, there will likely be some issues on the roads and potentially for air travel as well.

Thanksgiving itself looks cool and windy with most of the day spent in the 30’s. A few flurries are possible, but we don’t expect major impacts for Turkey Day.

Black Friday and next Saturday look cold! Lows will be in the 20’s and highs will only get into the mid 30’s. Bundle up for the holiday weekend!