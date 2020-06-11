6/11/2020: Rainy & stormy start, clearing after lunchtime

Pack the umbrella! Expect widespread rain throughout Thursday morning, with a few embedded storms that could produce gusty winds.

The clouds and rain kept temperatures very much on the warm side, with most of the News10 area struggling to drop below 70. Only the Adirondacks made it to the 60’s. For perspective, our average overnight low this time of year is in the mid 50’s.

A sprawling weather system, extending from Canada to Georgia, is responsible for the active pattern. As the cold front pushes through the area this morning, it’ll spark heavy rain downpours and a few storms.

Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a few storms could pack a punch with blinding rain and a bit of wind., By lunchtime, the heaviest rain will be pushing into the Berkshires.

Clearing skies this afternoon will help us warm slightly, and highs will range from the mid 80’s in Albany and surrounding towns to upper 70’s in the hills and mountains.

The clearing trend will also help us get back down to where we’re supposed to be in terms of overnight temperatures. Expect lows in the 50’s by Friday morning.

Most of Friday looks pleasant, with highs around 80, partly cloudy skies, and only a small chance for an afternoon/evening shower west of Albany.

Saturday is shaping up to be a stunner, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70’s. Showers return late Sunday and into the beginning of the work week.

Temperatures will gradually climb each and every day, with highs reaching the mid 80’s by the middle of the week.