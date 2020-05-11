5th Ave in Troy to close for church work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 5th Avenue between Grand Street and Fulton Street will be closed Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 16. Crews will be bringing in a crane and fixing the steeple of the First United Presbyterian Church. The road will remain closed throughout the work.
Motorists are asked to observe posted detours and parking restrictions during the closure. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions. Homes and businesses will be open and accessible during the closure.
